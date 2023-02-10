Diogo Jota's back! Liverpool get injury boost ahead of Everton clash with Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk also close to returning

Diogo Jota has handed Liverpool a major injury boost by returning to full training ahead of the Merseyside derby with Everton.

Jota out since October with calf problem

Set to be named in squad against Everton

Firmino & Arthur also close, Van Dijk nearing return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has not been seen since suffering a calf injury in the win over Manchester City in October, but has rejoined team training at Kirkby this week, and providing there is no adverse reaction, he should be named in the squad for Monday night's derby clash at Anfield. Roberto Firmino (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are also back in training, and have an outside chance of featuring against Everton, but Virgil van Dijk (hamstring) is unlikely to be ready, with next weekend's trip to Newcastle a more realistic target for his return.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "Diogo is closest. He trains normally now for a couple of days, so in another three days, it is possible for him to be in contention.

"Bobby is the next one. We have to see how that is with training. Arthur is similar. Virgil is closer, all good, but I don't think it will be possible [for the Everton game]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds have won only one game in seven in all competitions in 2023 and sit 10th in the Premier League following their 3-0 defeat at Wolves last time out. They have, however, lost only one of the last 24 Merseyside derby matches, and have not been beaten by Everton at Anfield in front of supporters since 1999.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be looking to get their season back on track when they entertain Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday (20:00 GMT).