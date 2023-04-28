'We lost composure' - Diogo Dalot rues Man Utd 'mistakes' in disappointing Tottenham collapse

Diogo Dalot admitted that Manchester United "lost composure" and rued the "mistakes" that led to their disappointing collapse against Tottenham.

United were 2-0 up against Spurs

Yet drew the match after conceding twice

Dalot admits to "loss of composure"

WHAT HAPPENED? At the end of the first half, United were cruising after goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but sloppy mistakes at the back saw Tottenham mount a spirited comeback through Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min. The draw against the London outfit pushed Erik ten Hag's troops to the fourth spot, two points behind third-placed Newcastle United. Dalot started as a left-back but was shifted to his natural position on the right after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was taken off. However, the Portuguese full-back did admit that they took their feet off the pedal after the break which allowed Spurs to salvage a point from the encounter.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s very disappointing to look back on what we did in the first half and not get out of there with three points. We should have done much better. These are the types of mistakes we cannot make, especially having two goals [ahead],” Dalot told MUTV.

“We have to focus on ourselves and if we could have controlled [the second half] like we controlled the first half, the game could have become easier for us. I think we lost that composure to find spaces, to keep the ball, to go through their press. We have to look back on this 45 minutes and learn from it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nonetheless, Dalot insisted that the Tottenham disappointment is in the past and United would turn around their fortunes when they take on high-flying Aston Villa at the weekend.

“We’re going to be [ready], for sure. We have professional players and all the conditions to recover. This is the type of schedule we’re going to face if we want to be fighting for every competition so we have to manage that. We have a big squad ready to play the games. You have to be fit and then the manager will decide who is going to play," he added.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.