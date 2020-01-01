Dilunga: Simba SC star delighted after Everton legend Cahill tweets goal celebration

The attacking midfielder was left a happy man after the former Toffees star tweeted his goal celebration against Mtibwa Sugar

Simba SC player Hassan Dilunga has stated he was left on cloud nine after former player Tim Cahill posted his corner flag boxing celebration style in his Twitter handle.

It was a day when Dilunga punished his former employer Mtibwa Sugar as he contributed the third goal proceeding John Bocco and Mohamed Hussein's strikes in their 3-0 demolition of the Morogoro-based side, to grab a crucial three away points in the Mainland match.

Immediately after scoring, the attacking midfielder rushed to the corner flag and punched it repeatedly before attracting his teammates, who later joined him in the celebration.

“To be honest, I was very happy to see that a high profile player like him [Cahill] took his time to post my picture on his Twitter page,” Dilunga is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“For me, I did it as just a normal thing and could not know that one day, the whole world will see it and I am grateful to be positively posted like that.”

He added after the game, his friends were the ones who told him the style was popularly used by Cahill during his active period of play and that he instantly started to watch his Cahill's flag punching celebration tactics.

Dilunga said whenever he scores, if there is nothing else to dedicate his goals to, he will be celebrating in the same fashion of boxing the corner flag.

“I usually do not celebrate whenever I score against my previous club but on that day, I was even surprised to act like that,” Dilunga continued.

About his future, Dilunga pointed out he is really willing to cross the borders one day and seek a new challenge outside the country.

“Every player would like to play in big football leagues like the English Premier League, but to reach there, you need to go through stages like the way Mbwana [Samatta] did," he disclosed

“I think this is my time to start thinking of going outside the country to pursue my professional football career but as you know, we plan and God has got his own plans as well.”

Simba still lead the Mainland Premier League chart with 71 points from 28 games and sit 17 points clear to remain favourites to lift the title for the third time in a row.