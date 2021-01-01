Dilunga: I almost signed for Simba SC's rivals Yanga SC

The 30-year-old reveals how the Jangwami giants tried to sign him when his two-year contract at the Msimbazi giants had elapsed

Simba SC midfielder Hassan Dilunga has explained how he almost ended up signing for their rivals Yanga SC at the start of the season.

According to Dilunga, the Jangwani giants came for his services immediately after his two-year contract at Simba had run down, but he decided to turn them down and extend his stay with the team which had signed him from Mtibwa Sugar three seasons ago.

The attacking midfielder has confessed he even sat down with the Jangwani leaders in one quiet area, discussing how they wanted to sign him up and give him a two-year contract, but he eventually changed his mind and remained at the Msimbazi giants.

“We had already agreed on a two-year contract with Yanga and the money I wanted them to give me and they were ready to give it to me, but I was surprised the days went by without them fulfilling what we had agreed on,” Dilunga, who has scored 11 goals since joining Simba, is quoted saying by Sokalabongo.

“After seeing the days go by and nothing is being done from the Yanga leaders, in terms of what we had agreed, I thought they were not serious with the deal and then my bosses at Simba told me they are ready to add me a contract at the club, so I had no option but to extend my stay with them.

Article continues below

“I have a lot of respect for my employers Simba because they did not want to talk too much on the matter same way Yanga handled the issue, in fact, what I had asked them in my new contract they never hesitated, they asked me to sign it and I moved quickly to sign a two-year renewal.”

Dilunga further said it was the second time Yanga missed out on his services since when Simba initially showed their interest in him while he was Mtibwa Sugar, they also talked to him but again they failed to move fast enough.

The 30-year-old star is among the players who have helped Simba progress to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League with a game to spare, as they are topping Group A with 13 points from five matches.