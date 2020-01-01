Difficult for Yanga SC to win matches with a tight schedule – Eymael

The Belgian coach blames the team’s poor run of results on the congested fixtures and poor conditions of pitches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has stated it will not be easy for his side to win matches under the tight schedule being experienced in the Mainland .

With taking part in the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals to be held in from April, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has planned a congested fixture list with teams required to play matches after every three days.

This according to TFF is to make sure the local league concludes in time to allow the local-based players, who will form the Taifa Stars squad, move to residential training ahead of the competition.

The Belgian coach has now said it will not be easy for a team to navigate the congested fixture and come out with positive results.

“People are doing stories when Yanga is drawing they are not doing stories when Azam is losing or drawing and that is the biggest problem here,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“They are expecting Yanga to win all the matches and it is not possible to win all matches especially with such a tight schedule like that, playing after every three days like now we have returned to Dar es Salaam and we play a Cup game, it is very difficult to win in such conditions.”

Asked on the team’s recent run of results which has seen them draw four matches consecutively, Eymael told Goal: “We are just back, we travelled at night and are back in Dar es Salaam, very tough week, very difficult pitches to play in, you can see how bumpy the pitch was and for my team it is difficult to adjust to such conditions.

“You know I am trying to teach my players to play good soccer but it is difficult to achieve that under such pitch conditions but I cannot reproach my players for anything, because they [my players] have tried really hard under the circumstances and it is unfortunate we didn’t score again.”

The 0-0 draw against Coastal Union on Sunday means Yanga will remain fourth on the 20-team table with 41 points from 21 matches.

Yanga’s rivals Simba SC are topping the log on 62 points, 17 more than second-placed Azam FC while Namungo FC are third on 43 points.