'Differences with Da Rosa? No, they don't exist' - Kagere after Gakumba's rant

The striker has affirmed his desire to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi achieve set targets even though he has been relegated from the first team recently

Rwanda international Meddie Kagere has stated there are no differences that exist between him and Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa.



The former Gor Mahia striker has not enjoyed regular time on the pitch which has generated rumours he might not be seeing eye to eye with his French tactician.

In recent times Chris Mugalu has been preferred to Kagere, who is the club's top scorer in the Mainland Premier League with 11 goals.

"What is in my mind is to ensure I make my own contribution in order to help the team get what it desires," Kagere told Mwanaspoti.

"That is why even when I sit out and I am not involved, I do not show unease, but when there is a place for me in the team, I will do my job as I did against Dodoma Jiji

"Personally, I am a man who talks less and I will always prefer to do my job through actions and I thank God that every moment I am given time to play, that is what I just do. I have no difference with my head coach because it is the technical bench that does selection."



Kagere has scored three goals in the Azam Shield Cup and he has affirmed his desire to find the back of the net whenever he is given a chance on the field.

"My duty is to score as many goals as possible. It is always my desire to outscore my previous record and, in that case, I will be helping the team achieve the set targets," he concluded.

Da Rosa's decision to prefer Mugalu to Kagere led to a scathing attack by the player's agent, Patrick Gakumba, who claimed Kaizer Chiefs eliminated Simba from the Caf Champions League because the Rwandan did not play.

But recently, Da Rosa said there is no bad blood between him and the striker.

"I don’t have any personal problems with [Kagere], three weeks ago I talked to all my three strikers in the squad, Kagere, Bocco, and Mugalu, and I told them they should accept my decision on how to rotate them," said the coach.

"I also told them there was a time I would be forced to play two strikers and, for example, the game against Mwadui FC, Kagere started and then Bocco came in later.

"I have not heard any complaints from my players and they all know clearly if they want to raise any concerns, they know the door to walk to, they know where my door is, they know where to find me, and it is wide open for them to come to talk to me, instead, of approaching their managers.

"Everyone knows Kagere is doing a good job, and I don’t have any problem with him or any player at Simba."

It remains to be seen whether Kagere will prominently feature in the remaining nine league matches.