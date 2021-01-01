Dier: When I die, scatter my ashes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The midfielder's commitment to the club goes beyond his own life as he revealed just how much passion he has for Spurs

Eric Dier says he's so committed to Tottenham that he'd like to someday have his ashes scattered at the club's stadium.

Dier has been with Spurs since 2014, having been a regular for the club ever since making the move to London.

And he says that his commitment to the club goes far beyond his own playing career, and even his own life.

What did Dier have to say?

Dier joined Spurs from Sporting CP in 2014 and has since gone on to make 271 total appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed a new contract with the club last summer, committing his future to Tottenham for four more years.

But Dier expects to remain loyal to Spurs far beyond those four years as he remains enamored with the club.

When asked by The Evening Standard where he'd like to be buried, he said: “I’d have my ashes scattered in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Dier's love for tennis

Dier was born in England, but moved to Portugal at the age of seven, joining the Sporting CP academy soon after.

However, his childhood hero wasn't any of England or Portugal's footballing icons, but rather Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

"Growing up, tennis was very big in my family and my brothers and I were huge Nadal fans," he said.

"I never would have gone for tennis over football, though."

Looking ahead

Dier has made 31 appearances for Spurs this season as the club looks to make one final surge up the Premier League table in the coming weeks.

Through 30 games, Spurs sit sixth, three points behind fourth-place West Ham and two points behind fifth-place Chelsea.

Next up for Dier and Co. is a clash with Manchester United this weekend, while the club also faces a Carabao Cup finale against Manchester City on April 25.

