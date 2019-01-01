Dier hopefully 'fit for good' as Spurs midfielder returns after injury

The midfielder was recently out for a month but is happy to be back as Tottenham push for a top-four finish and Champions League final appearance

midfielder Eric Dier has revealed that he is looking forward to helping his team-mates in their final games of the season and that he is hopefully “fit for good”.

Dier had been on the sidelines since the end of March after suffering a hip injury on international duty with , only returning on Saturday for Spurs’ trip to , where they lost 1-0.

While on the sidelines, Dier has had to witness his team make it to the semi-finals without his involvement, as well as missing out on playing the first ever game at Spurs’ new £1 billion home.

The England international was heartbroken at missing out on these moments, telling Standard Sport: “There has been a lot of difficult moments

“Not being able to play and be part of the new stadium and Champions League quarter-finals, those moments are difficult to sit on the outside of.

“But that is football, that is the way it is. I think I have been very lucky so far with the amount of injuries that I have had and the amount of games that I have missed. Everyone has to go through a period like that and I was just on the outside supporting everyone. I am so happy with the way the season has gone so far.

“I am just really happy to be back. It has been a difficult four or five months. Hopefully, I am fit for good now, touch wood, and I can be available to help the team.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to drop points at their new ground, showing that they have not been affected by a “settling-in period” like West Ham and experienced after moving grounds, and Dier is keen to play his first match in the new stadium, saying: “I am so excited.

Article continues below

“It has been very difficult after having been here for four or five years with everything building up towards it [the new stadium], and then not being able to be a part of it so far.

”From what everyone has said to me it has got an incredible atmosphere.”

Spurs have a packed fixture list ahead of them now, with their last four matches in the , which includes hosting on Tuesday, and local rivals West Ham on Saturday, before their Champions League semi-final against , which will be played over two legs.