Diego Simeone admits he needs to adapt to modern football as he reveals Atletico Madrid future is uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Diego Simeone was in the city of Naples witnessing his son, Giovanni Simeone, lift the Scudetto with Napoli for the first time since the Diego Maradona era. Simeone's future at Atletico Madrid is uncertain with the Argentine manager unsure of whether he'll continue or not. The manager also admitted that football has changed.

WHAT THEY SAID: On his future, the Argentine said: “I have another year on my contract, we’ll see what happens. You find the stimuli because in the club you change players so often and you have to adjust with the way you are on the pitch. And then football changed.

“The new generation is different and the way we train them and keep them on the pitch is also changing. I’m thinking of Godin and that generation of players with whom we won at Atletico a few years ago. Today, they would be outdated, not only in terms of age but in terms of how they are on the pitch. Everything is faster. And I also need to update and evolve in methodologies as a coach,” said the 53-year-old boss when asked about how football has changed in recent years.

With his future with Los Rojiblancos uncertain, Simeone weighed in on the possibility of returning to Italy as a coach: "Yes. When I did it in Catania, my approach to the team and my ideas matured a lot. I don’t know how much longer I will be able to train. I’m 53. Another five? Ours is certainly a stressful job. But then I think that a few days of vacation were enough to make me want to get back on the pitch. The pitch is like a drug for us. I often meet Inter and Lazio fans who ask me to come back. Who knows? I sure would like to.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leading Atletico Madrid to multiple pieces of silverware in his reign as their manager, Simeone was constantly criticised since the start of the league this season. Although the Spanish side have turned around their fate since the turn of the year as they look to build on their performances, it's still to be seen whether the coach is given another chance by Atleti's hierarchy or not.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMEONE? Although Simeone must have a few questions in font of him regarding his future, the manager would currently be concentrating on ending the league on a high with the Spanish heavyweights currently in 2nd spot as they recently leapfrogged city-rivals Real Madrid.