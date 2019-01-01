Diego Costa sent off after furious referee rant against Barcelona

The striker is not adversed to arguing with officials, but this time he has been given his marching orders early

striker Diego Costa has been sent off after a furious tirade against the referee in Saturday's clash with .

The former man was left perplexed after believing he was fouled in the 28th minute and let the official know, in no uncertain terms.

The Spaniard went haring after Jesus Gil Manzano and seemed to unleash a torrent of abuse his way.

Unsurprisingly he was sent off, causing a furious reaction from his Atletico team-mates. Following the melee Costa was actually escorted off the pitch by Barca defender Gerard Pique, and both Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin were booked for their protestations.