Diedhiou: Senegal international scores, sent off in Alanyaspor's loss to Altay

Senegal international Famara Diedhiou scored and was later sent off as his Alanyaspor side went down 4-1 to Altay in a Turkish Super Lig match at Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium in Alanya on Saturday.

Khaly Thiam and Martin Rodriguez ensured the visitors led 2-0 at half-time. Cesar Pinares and Ahmed Yasser Rayan then scored either side of Diedhiou's strike in the second half to hand their team maximum points.

Having won their opening match of the season away to Basaksehir by a solitary goal, the hosts had hoped to do even better at home.

But they suffered a blow after just 23 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men when 31-year-old Efecan Karaca received his marching orders.

With the numerical advantage, Senegalese midfielder Thiam opened the scoring for Altay after 27 minutes, and five minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage, this time around courtesy of Rodriguez.

In the second half, it was not long before Altay made it 3-0 after Chilean Pinares managed to beat the goalkeeper in the 49th minute.

The first bookable offense for Diedhiou came in the 61st minute, and he connected with a Tayfur Bingol pass in the 67th minute to reduce the deficit.

But in the 76th minute, the West African was sent off after getting another yellow card.

Substitute Rayan, from Egypt, put the icing on the cake 10 minutes later to ensure his team went top of the table with maximum points from two matches, pending Sunday's results.

The next assignment for Alanyaspor will be a home match against Giresunspor. The latter have so far lost their opening matches against Galatasaray and Kasimpasa, both by 2-0 margins.

Altay are currently the only team to win their opening two matches; Besiktas are in second with four points after winning one game and drawing another. They have scored three goals in the process and conceded none.

Kasimpasa are on four points as well, but they have a two-goal difference after scoring three and conceding one.