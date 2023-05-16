'Die Vinicius' - Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations soured by vile chanting about Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona’s La Liga title-winning celebrations have been marred by vile chanting, with cries of “Die Vinicius” caught on camera.

The Blaugrana have wrestled a domestic crown away from Clasico rivals Real Madrid in 2022-23, with Xavi returning the Catalan giants to the top of Spanish football for the first time since 2018-19.

Barca fans have been revelling in that success, with the club’s coronation confirmed in a derby victory over neighbours Espanyol.

Players were forced from field after that contest as home followers stormed the pitch, but wild celebrations continued in the dressing room – with Lionel Messi and Neymar joining the party on video calls.

Supporters have also been flocking onto the streets in Catalunya, but the sense of fun in and around Camp Nou has been soured somewhat by the actions of narrow-minded individuals.

Chants of “die Vinicius” could be heard as thousands of Barca fans toasted a long-awaited title triumph on Sunday evening.

Those calls were directed at Madrid’s Brazil international forward, who has found himself thrust under the microscope on a regular basis once again during the 2022-23 campaign.

Eight complaints of racist abuse being aimed at the South American superstar have been filed by La Liga this season, with one of those relating to taunts from Barcelona fans during a Clasico clash at Camp Nou on March 19.

Vinicius has said of the discrimination he continues to be subjected to: “Not everyone can have the mentality that I have. Of course, every interview I give is very sad to have to talk about it. We hope there are fewer cases of racism and we hope for a better world.

“It's always very difficult to talk about racism, but every day that goes by I'm maturing more to be able to talk about it better. My family and I are thinking of doing an anti-racism project for children in Brazil who suffer.”

Matches involving Atletico Madrid, Real Valladolid, Real Mallorca and Osasuna have also been flagged to the relevant authorities by La Liga, with Spanish football facing accusations of “washing their hands” of said incidents as little or no action is taken against the perpetrators.