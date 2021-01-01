Dickson Job: Yanga SC seal signing of defender from Mtibwa Sugar

The Jangwani giants have raided the Sugar Millers for the experienced star as they strive to win the league title this campaign

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed the acquisition of defender Dickson Job in the ongoing transfer window.

The lanky player has joined the Jangwani giants from fellow Mainland rivals Mtibwa Sugar but the club has not revealed the extend of the contract he signed.

“Welcome and feel at home Dickson Job,” Yanga said on their official social media pages after unveiling the defender.

Job will now join another new defender signed by Yanga at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Bakari Mwamnyeto, who arrived from Coastal Union.

The arrival of Job comes just a day after Yanga through GSM’s director of investment Hersi Said confirmed they will strengthen their squad with only one signing before the mini-transfer window shuts on January 15.

“We are in the final procedure to sign a new player and soon, he will be unveiled to the public. At the moment, I cannot disclose more details about him because we want to make it a big surprise,” Said explained as quoted by Daily News.

In a recent interview, Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze explained the reason he is targeting a striker in the transfer window.

“Having been very successful in the defensive zone in the first round, we now want to make sure we add more edge to the attacking zone and that is why we are in the process of recruiting another striker who will strengthen the area,” Kaze told reporters.

“We want to see our team score more goals, to have a better balance of goals scored and conceded if we want to finish in a better position in the standings.”

Whether the arrival of Job means they have closed their transfer business remains to be seen, as they have already been linked with the signing of Congolese striker Ferebory Dore to boost their striking options.

Yanga are currently taking part in the Mapinduzi Cup tournament being held in Arusha and will face Azam FC in the semi-finals on Monday.

The other last-four contest will pit Yanga's rivals Simba SC against Namungo FC and should the two giants qualify they will meet again in the Karioakoo derby final.

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team table on 44 points from 18 matches.