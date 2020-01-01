'I absolutely love playing with Dias' - Stones hails Manchester City team-mate following return to form

The England international has heaped praise upon the man he is currently building a strong partnership with in the heart of the Citizens' defence

John Stones has hailed Ruben Dias following his return to form at , saying he loves playing alongside the Portuguese centre-back.

Dias has had an immediate impact at City since completing his £62 million ($84m) move to Etihad Stadium from in September. The 23-year-old has featured in 20 matches across all competitions for the Blues already this season, scoring once with his latest stellar display coming in the 2-0 home win over Newcastle on Saturday .

Pep Guardiola's side currently boast the best defensive record in the , and Stones has also played a key role in helping them rack up the clean sheets over the past few months.

The 26-year-old has worked his way back into City's starting line-up after a frustrating 2019-20 campaign, with Dias proving to be the perfect foil for the international at the back.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' trip to on Monday night, Stones talked up the partnership he has struck up with the former Benfica star while stressing the importance of sharing attacking and defensive responsibilities across the entire team.

Asked if he has enjoyed working with Dias, Stones told the club's official website: "Yeah, I absolutely love playing with him.

"We’ve still got room to improve. Everyone has got different qualities which is great. The consistency is key and us keeping clean sheets has been massive.

"I’ve said it numerous times now but to keep those clean sheets and have that platform for the lads to go and win the game is massive and it’s our job at the end of the day.

"I was thinking the other day that its not all on us – its not all in the defenders to get the clean sheets or that when someone scores its solely on the guys who scores."

City will move level on points with second-placed with a game in hand if they pick up a win at Goodison Park. Guardiola will then start preparing his players for another top-of-the-table encounter against at Stamford Bridge on January 3, with only a point separating the two sides in the table at present.