‘Dialogue between fans and players must be respectful’ – Sheffield Wednesday’s Odubajo replies social media critics

The Anglo-Nigerian took time to respond to supporters who criticised the Owls and his individual performance in the Championship last season

defender Moses Odubajo has responded to fans’ complaints after his debut season with the Owls, by calling for more constructive criticisms.

A fan called Odubajo out for giving away 'many penalties' during the 2019-20 Championship season, a tweet which forced to the 27-year-old defender to demand for constructive comments as Sheffield Wednesday aim for success next campaign.

"Of course not. I’ll hold my hands up like I always have and own my mistakes but to be reminded of them every game when we’re trying to push forward as players and a team. Again, it’s not constructive but counter productive from fans who apparently want to see their team succeed," he said.

In another lengthy response, the ex- and right-back who played 22 league matches last season, urged fans to support Garry Monk's side ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

The Anglo-Nigerian also called for respect between the club, players and the fans.

“Just to clarify, for people in my mentions - yes, fans pay to watch us play. Yes, fans deserve more and we will work as a team and as individuals to improve. Yes, players get paid to play. Yes, fans are entitled to their opinions,” Odubajo tweeted.

“But that’s not my point. My point is that for a dialogue to happen between fans, staff, players & the club generally, it has to be respectful on both sides for us to get anywhere.

“Football is full of opinions but we have a tough season ahead of us and it’s important to consider which opinions are helpful in our journey next season. We have to enter this season united - with the fans behind us. Divided, we will always fall.”

Sheffied Wednesday ended the 2019-20 Championship season in the 16th place and they will hoping to surpass the mark when the new campaign begins on September 12.