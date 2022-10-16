Diallo scores first RB Leipzig goal as Pfeiffer makes his case for Ghana call at Darmstadt

Senegal defender Abdou Diallo scored his first goal for RB Leipzig while his Ghana counterpart Patric Pfeiffer made it back-to-back strikes.

Diallo’s goal helped Leipzig past Hertha Berlin

Pfeiffer makes case for Ghana call with goal

23-year-old among Darmstadt’s top performers

WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo, who joined Leipzig in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, was among the goals as they beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 in a Bundesliga tie while Pfeiffer opened the scoring as Darmstadt beat Karlsruher SC 2-1 in the German second division on Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo scored the second goal from a near-post header five minutes after Emil Forsberg had opened the scoring with defender Willi Orban making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Dodi Lukebakio and Stevan Jovetich scored for Hertha in the second half but it was too little too late.

Meanwhile, Black Stars defender Pfeiffer scored his second goal in as many games, equalising for Darmstadt after Fabian Schleusener had given them the lead before German Phillip Tietz completed the turnaround.

It was the third goal of the season for the Ghanaian who has become ‘undropabble’ for the Bundesliga 2 leaders and his performances are likely to draw attention of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who works at Borussia Dortmund, ahead of the World Cup.

Victory left Leipzig in 10th place, five points behind leaders Union Berlin who play Dortmund on Sunday, while Darmstadt remained top of the table in the second division with 27 points, two ahead of Hamburg.

ALL EYES ON: Pfeiffer has been in impressive form for his club and many in Ghana must have been impressed by the German-born defender who continues to impress as Darmstadt fight for promotion to the Bundesliga.

THE VERDICT: The 23-year-old Pfeiffer was among a number of foreign born-stars who switched allegiance to Ghana in July and he looks ready to represent the Black Stars at the World Cup going by his performances.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pfeiffer’s performances look like they will earn him a call to the Ghana team after missing out in last month’s international window when the Black Stars played Brazil and Nicaragua in friendly matches.

His immediate concern, however, is Tuesday’s DFB Pokal match against top-flight side Borussia Monchengladbach before they take on Holstein Kiel in a league tie on Friday.

For Diallo, it is a DFB Pokal match at home to Hamburg on Tuesday before Saturday’s trip to Augsburg for a Bundesliga match.