Di Maria enters crunch talks with Juventus as star wants shorter deal to end career in Argentina

Angel Di Maria has entered into crunch transfer talks with Juventus, with GOAL able to confirm the exit-bound Paris Saint-Germain star wants a shorter deal in Turin so he can end his career in Argentina.

Di Maria said goodbye to PSG fans after scoring in their final game of the Ligue 1 season against Metz last month, with the club subsequently confirming he will depart as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

GOAL has reported Juve are in pole position to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer but, if he accepts a move to Turin, he is not planning on sticking around in Italy for long.

What is Di Maria demanding from Juve?

Juve are eager to hand Di Maria a two-year contract as head coach Massimiliano Allegri seeks to add extra experience to his squad, as he tries to transform the club back into Serie A and Champions League contenders.

Talks between all parties are due to continue this week, but Di Maria is only willing to commit to the Bianconeri for one season.

The Argentine has agreed to terms that will see him pocket €8 million in wages with Juve in 2022-23, but won't budge on the length of contract as he desires a return to his homeland next summer, with his entourage now waiting on a final decision from the club.

What will Di Maria bring to Juve?

Juve are in dire need of extra firepower up front for next season as they prepare for the departure of Paulo Dybala.

Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata is also due to head back to Spain, while Federico Chiesa is still on the comeback trail from serious injury.

Di Maria certainly has the pedigree to add an extra dimension to Allegri's attack after seven impressive years at PSG, where he recorded 93 goals and 119 assists while picking up five Ligue 1 titles.

