Dewji: Simba SC will not release any player in coming window

The club’s chairman comes out to clarify that they will keep their current squad intact ahead of the new season

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has assured club fans they will not sell any of their players in the coming transfer window.

The Mainland giants are keen to build a strong team ahead of next season’s Caf as they are likely to represent the country in the competition for the second season in a row.

Dewji has now confirmed in a statement posted on the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages that the club will not let go of any player from the current squad and they will sign new players as per the request from their coach.

“My fellow lions,” Dewji wrote in the statement. “I want to assure you none of our players will leave Simba but we will also sign any player, from anywhere if our coach will need him in his squad.

“We want to remain consistent and will not let our squad change.”

Meanwhile, Simba have already been linked with the services of two players – defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

Goal understands the club is already talking to Muguna, who has 18 months left on his contract with K’Ogalo but has expressed his desire to leave for greener pastures because of salary problems.

Onyango’s contract is also set to end in June and the former defender is not keen to extend. Though Onyango has also been linked with a move to rivals AFC , he will definitely fancy the chance to play in the Champions League.

Gor Mahia have turned into a something of a feeder club for Simba recently - in the last two seasons, they lost two key players, Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata, to the Mainland giants.

Simba are currently chasing a third straight league title, as they top the league table on 71 points from 28 matches, while Azam FC are second on 54 points and rivals Yanga SC are lying third after accumulating 51 points.

Simba will resume the league with a home game against Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on June 14 while Yanga will come up against Mwadui FC.