Dewji: Simba SC not interested in signing Tonombe of Yanga SC

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have clarified they are not keen to sign the Congolese import from their rivals

Simba SC have come out to state they are not interested in the services of Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Mukoko Tonombe.

Social media has for the past week linked Tonombe, who signed for the Jangwani giants in the just concluded transfer window, with a move to rivals Simba, a few days after it emerged Yanga had also shown interest in signing midfielder Clatous Chama from the league champions.

Simba chairman Mohamed Dewji has now told reporters in Dar es Salaam they have not discussed Tonombe as a target, and rubbished the reports, terming them as propaganda.

“We don't need Tonombe, those are propaganda,” Dewji told reporters during a weekly press meeting.

“To tell the truth, we have not even talked about this issue on the board, this thing is propaganda...so the issue of this player we have not talked about it and there is no official news to say that this player we are following him.”

On Saturday, Yanga official Herdi Said dismissed the reports that Tonombe was headed to rivals Yanga SC by stating he is happy at the Jangwani giants.

“What is being said on social media platforms concerning Mukoko is just propaganda by a certain fraction of people who do not wish Yanga well and have run out of ideas,” Said said as quoted by Daily News.

“The truth is Mukoko signed a two-year extension contract to serve at our club as such, people should not be misguided from what they see on social media outlets since he is our legal player.” He further revealed that already Yanga have completed payments of transfer and signing fees of Mukoko from his former club AS Vita hence the two parties have nothing to worry about.

“As you know, Tonombe is the third captain in our team and I can assure you that he is happy to serve Yanga,” Said continued.

His statement came just a day after Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez stated there is no way they are going to let midfielder Chama join Yanga.

“Simba are a big brand who know what to do so that the fans might not end up regretting their support for the club,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti.

“On matters Chama, we have had some negotiations with him which are ongoing and in a direction we like but for now we have not come close to an agreement. What I can tell fans is that soon, they will know the answer to the questions surrounding the midfielder and his future."

Tonombe has so far scored one goal for Yanga in the Mainland .