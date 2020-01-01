Dewji: My main target now is to help Simba SC conquer Africa

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi boss reveals he wants the team to turn their focus to doing well in Caf competition

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has revealed his ambitions with the club ahead of the new campaign.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi sealed a treble last season – Community , Mainland title, and the – and will thus be the country’s flag bearers in the Caf for the third season in a row.

Dewji has now openly stated they are tired of winning trophies in and their main target this season is to make sure they reach the group stage of the Champions League and if possible win the trophy.

“I am not pleased with winning the domestic titles,” Dewji is quoted as saying by Daily News. “My goal is the Caf Champions League.

“Our goal is to keep on the pace to compete and win the Mainland Premier League, but also to reach the Champions League’s group stage and if we can win it.”

Dewji further revealed he was happy the club had made a decision to keep the players in one camp, saying it will help him to easily monitor their physic, health, and mental strength.

“We have currently set GPS to our players that monitor the players’ performance by measuring heartbeats per second, resting heart rate and average heart rate to get each player statistics,” Dewji continued.

In a separate interview on Friday, Dewji revealed plans to launch a Simba Academy.

“We are going to start a football academy and soon we will have people going around the country to scout talent for the institution,” Dewji told reporters.

“Those who are going to be selected will be brought to Dar es Salaam and Simba will take care of all the costs. We are going to nurture their talent and pay for their school fees as well.

“Our policy of restructuring is not yet complete. I already have TSh20 billion and in every year, I channel TSh30 billion as sponsorship money for the club. I believe a high percentage of Simba fans and members understand what I do.

“Soon we are going to declare vacant positions at the club and one of them is the office of the Chief Executive Officer.”

Simba are without a CEO after Senzo Mazingiza quit the club to join rivals Yanga.