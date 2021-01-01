Dewji declares complete faith in Simba SC’s Da Rosa and technical bench

The club’s chief financier is hopeful the current officials are capable of helping Wekundu wa Msimbazi to do better in future

Simba SC chairman Mohamed Dewji has revealed complete hope in head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa and his technical bench on their ability to lead the club to greater heights.

Simba have managed to find their way to the top of the Premier League table despite having played two fewer games than Yanga SC. Wekundu wa Msimbazi went past the 60th point mark after a 3-1 win against Dodoma Jiji FC on Tuesday.

“We, as Simba fans, are happy to see our team doing well. The coaches who are always behind the scene, are the source of strength for the team,” Dewji said on a Facebook post.

“We are thankful for what you are doing and hopeful, you will help Simba do even better going forward.”

Meanwhile, Simba’s spokesperson Haji Manara took a swipe at Yanga who have not had a good run especially in the second round of the league. Manara added the Msimbazi giants will pick a win during the May 8 Kariakoo derby and widen the gap even further between Tanzania’s most successful clubs.

“Yanga, when you see the Premier League table, how do you feel? I told you that by May, you would have made way but you chose to argue,” Manara posted. “On May 8, the gap will be increased by seven points.”

Simba managed to pick four wins from their catch-up games and are now in the right direction as far as the league title race is concerned. Since shifting focus on league duties, Simba have only conceded once – against Dodoma Jiji.

They defeated Mwadui FC, Kagera Sugar, Mtibwa Sugar, Gwambina FC and recently Dodoma Jiji as they picked all the points on offer against the league rivals despite a rather congested calendar. After playing Yanga in early May, they will face Coastal Union, Azam FC and Namungo FC and two of the three games are expected to be big tests for Da Rosa’s side.

Apart from the league duties, Simba are still in contention of the Azam Cup as well as the Champions League where they are among the quarter-finalists. The Tanzanian giants have set their eyes on the semi-finals of the continental competition after an impressive run so far at the international scene.