Dessers extends Feyenoord's dominance in Europa Conference League group

Cyriel Dessers scored his fourth goal in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday as Feyenoord beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1.

After winning the club's Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for November, Dessers continued with his impressive displays at the Stadion Feijenoord.

The Nigeria star got Arne Slot's men off to a flying start with the opening goal in the 38th minute, courtesy of an assist from Mark Diemers.

The goal extended his tally to eight goals in 17 matches for the Pride of South since his temporary signing from Genk in August.

After the restart, Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson doubled the lead for Feyenoord in the 65th minute which was later halved in stoppage time by Dean David in the 94th minute.

Dessers played from start to finish as the Eredivisie club sealed their top spot in Group E with 14 points after six games.

Feyenoord are now on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with the last defeat dating back to October 3 against Vitesse.

Sadly, Taiwo Awoniyi's Union Berlin could not make it past the group stage as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Slavia Prague.

Awoniyi saw 69 minutes of action but he could not add to his tally of four goals after eight matches, including the qualifiers.

Union Berlin finished third on the table, with seven points - a point behind their Czech opponents who secured the second spot.