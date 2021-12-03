‘Dennis will become Watford legend if he sticks around for five years’ – Deeney

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has tipped Emmanuel Dennis to become the club legend “if he sticks around for five years.”

The 24-year-old Nigeria international joined the Hornets on June 21, 2021, from Club Brugge and he has gone ahead to become the club’s top scorer after notching his sixth goal of the campaign against Chelsea at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

His display has caught the attention of Deeney, who scored 140 goals in 419 appearances for the club during an 11-year stay.

Deeney is now confident should Dennis stay at Watford for the next five years and keep his goal-scoring form, then he will end up being one of the legends at the club.

“Legends before me: Luther [Blissett], John Barnes, Tommy Mooney, Tommy Smith – everyone has a legacy and they do so much up to that point. I’ve done my point and it’s up to the guys in the squad now to take it further than I ever could,” Deeney told the club’s official website.

“The legends of this club all move forward and I’m just a name. There is an opportunity for someone else. I think [Emmanuel] Dennis is playing great and if he sticks around for five years he could go and do that as well.”

Against Chelsea, Dennis scored his sixth goal of the season in impressive fashion in the first half, responding to Mason Mount’s goal for the Blues.

Speaking after the game Dennis admitted he was enjoying life in the Premier League.

“I’m really proud of the team because we played really well,” Dennis told the club’s website.

“The result is unfortunate, they were lucky to take the three points. The intensity was good and we’re slowly understanding the way the manager wants us to play. We can see the progress in how we play so I’m really proud of the team, we just need to keep working hard and the results will come.

Article continues below

“I knew if I tried to shoot he was going to open his legs and I was lucky to score in the end. I’m happy with the goal but in the end, we didn’t get the three points.

“I’m just doing my job, I’m really happy I’m here and I’m enjoying being part of the team. I’m training well and being positive, and I’m really happy.”