Dennis joins Utaka, Odemwingie & Ighalo in exclusive Premier League ranks with Watford debut goal
Watford.
Emmanuel Dennis became the fourth Nigerian player to score on his Premier League debut after he opened the scoring against Aston Villa on Saturday.
The 23-year-old joined his compatriots Oghenekaro Etebo and William Troost-Ekong in making their debuts in the English top-flight at Vicarage Road and he instantly made a statement in front of goal.
Dennis gave the hosts an early lead with his strike in the 10th minute and he later contributed to their second goal with an assist.
Editors' Picks
- Jack Rodwell: The Premier League's ultimate 'what might have been' story is a free agent once again
- Grealish in, Bernardo out - How Man City will line up for 2021-22 season
- Messi to PSG: A transfer 10 years in the making and completed in a matter of days
- Alejandro Balde: Barcelona's 'spectacular' teenage left-back with a €500m release clause
He laid the assist for Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr to double their lead at Vicarage Road, just three minutes before the break.
His goal puts him alongside John Utaka, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo as Nigerian players who scored on their maiden outing in the Premier League.