Dennis and Kamara's combined efforts unable to save Watford from ruthless Manchester City

Ivory Coast’s Hassane Kamara and Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis combined to score for Watford, who were thrashed 5-1 by Manchester City in a Premier League match on Saturday.

With an assist from Dennis, Kamara scored in the 28th minute to have the scoreline read 2-1 as Manchester City - who had Gabriel Jesus score for them in the fourth and 23rd minutes - started the game on a high octane.

The assist for Dennis means he has been directly involved in 52% of Watford’s 31 Premier League goals this season (10 goals and six assists); only Teemu Pukki for Norwich (59%) has had a hand in a higher proportion of his club’s goals in the competition in 2021-22.

Rodri - after Jesus found him on the edge of the area - struck in the 34th minute to ensure the reigning champions went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Kamara was at fault as the second half began when his mistake gave Jesus space to run towards goal and he was brought down by Ben Forster. The Brazilian scored from the spot-kick for his hat-trick.

Jesus, therefore, scored his first Premier League hat-trick in his 155th appearance in the competition. He was the fifth Brazilian hat-trick scorer in the competition, after Afonso Alves, Robinho, Roberto Firmino, and Lucas Moura, but the first of those to score four in a single match.

Rampant City scored the fifth in the 53rd minute when Jesus – after a nice team move – collected Kevin De Bruyne’s pass and fired home.

The Belgian has now assisted nine league goals against Watford, his most against a single opponent in the competition.

On the other hand, Jesus became only the second Manchester City player to be directly involved in five goals in a single league game (four goals and one assist), after Sergio Aguero scored five against Newcastle in October 2015.

The win means the Citizens have now won 15 consecutive games against Watford in all competitions, the longest ever winning run by an English league side over another. The aggregate score in those 15 meetings is 58-8.

While Watford have lost 13 of their 14 Premier League games against an opponent starting the day at the top of the table, winning the other 3-0 against Liverpool in February 2020.