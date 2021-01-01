‘Denis deserves statue outside Mandela Stadium’ - Twitter reacts as Onyango quits Uganda

The 36-year-old custodian left many in shock after he called it quits from national team duty on Monday

The East African region has taken to social media to pay tribute to Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who officially retired from Uganda's national team, ending a 16-year international career.

Having amassed over 70 caps with the Cranes since 2005, Onyango announced his retirement on Monday just five days after another player – midfielder Hassan Wasswa – also quit playing for the Cranes after his 13-year international career which came with 75 caps.

Onyango’s time with Uganda also came to an end exactly two weeks after they failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals under his captaincy after losing their final group match 1-0 to Malawi in Blantyre to finish third.

Article continues below

The decision by the long-serving custodian has been received with mixed reactions with a number of football lovers feeling he should not have taken the decision as he is ‘too young’ to quit international football.

Below is how Twitter reacted across Africa after learning of Onyango’s decision to quit the Cranes.

Thank you for everything DENIS ONYANGO.

STREETS WON'T FORGET THIS ONE!!! pic.twitter.com/t1iPX2xgm8 — silva (@siilvacfc) April 12, 2021

Denis Onyango aka Oh-knee-young-go has retired as the @UgandaCranes goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/nudZSrRk23 — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) April 12, 2021

It hurts to see Denis Onyango leave this way. You were a diligent servant to this country and we owe you so much. Thank you @masindeonyango for the unforgettable moments. Photos/ Mamelodi Sundowns. pic.twitter.com/4LgomaHfzr — Photojournalist (@echwalu) April 12, 2021

Denis Onyango calls time on 16-year-long international career.



Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has officially retired from international football. He racked up 83 caps for Uganda. pic.twitter.com/p0sCUfiorO — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) April 12, 2021

Uganda 🇺🇬 Cranes captain Denis Onyango officially retires from international football. pic.twitter.com/6b80Kc4e3K — Caro-lyne🌻 (@AtuhuraCarolyn1) April 12, 2021

A wise man once said “Theres more politics in the the music industry than even in the parliament” but guess what the politics in Ugandas soccer is unbelievable. Farewell Denis Onyango. #UgandaCranes — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) April 12, 2021

BREAKING: Uganda 🇺🇬 Cranes captain Denis Onyango has officially retired from international football. pic.twitter.com/YcWywqAue0 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 12, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns 🇿🇦 goalkeeper Denis Onyango (35) has announced his retirement from the Uganda 🇺🇬 national team with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/mULoZrD1f6 — N U H U ®️ (@NuhuAdams_) April 12, 2021

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has announced his retirement from international football after 16 years of service. #SportsArenaKE pic.twitter.com/XXa3uoTEMx — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 12, 2021

Uganda Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango has today announced his retirement from national Football.#KagwirawoUpdates pic.twitter.com/lVa7elokps — Kagwirawo (@Kagwirawo) April 12, 2021

We shall surely miss Denis Onyango as he starts his retirement from Uganda Cranes pic.twitter.com/4LVD3wbvF4 — Arthur D. Musinguzi (@digitaldidan) April 12, 2021

THE END.....

Denis Onyango, keeper of @Masandawana has retired from the Ugandan National team. pic.twitter.com/ofoGfVFxL0 — Alhassan Samuel Aneyire (@Sokkascientist1) April 12, 2021

Denis Onyango deserves a statue outside Mandela National Stadium!. — Glen SMAU Treasurer💵💰🇺🇬 (@GlenNimukunda) April 12, 2021

Hours ago before Richard Mbulu promotion, Uganda goalkeeper who is also the Cranes captain, Denis Onyango, has announced retiring from international football.



Onyango last conceded a goal for Uganda in AFCON Qualifiers against Flames which was scored by Richard Mbulu. pic.twitter.com/aKrYG4g7Um — Owinna (@owinna) April 13, 2021

BREAKING: Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has announced his retirement from international football after 76 appearances for The Cranes. 🇺🇬



The fourth highest-capped player in the nation's history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BUKlY18Pcr — JABULANI XI (@JABULANIXI) April 12, 2021

Thank you captain Denis Onyango.

We are going to miss you a lot.

Wish you the best. pic.twitter.com/kVwQDFqfx0 — Nasiifu Mbidde (@Nasiifukit) April 12, 2021

Thanks Denis Onyango for raising our flag high and making us proud for some good time. We shall forever miss u! pic.twitter.com/6RvPdqAWZT — sempijjapeter (@sempijjapeter) April 12, 2021

Just in;

The Uganda Cranes captain, Denis Onyango has officially retired from the Uganda National Football Team. pic.twitter.com/CyUGicYYmO — Katusiime Caroline (@KatusiimeCarol5) April 12, 2021

Uganda Cranes Goalkeeper Denis Onyango has retired pic.twitter.com/AeIY8ObVNk — Kyobutungi Rebecca. (@beckykyobs) April 12, 2021

One of Uganda’s finest footballers, Custodian Denis Onyango has retired. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the love of the game and country. pic.twitter.com/cIfQsA5uid — Henry Okidi Okoth (@OkothhO) April 12, 2021

Denis Onyango is a retired now pic.twitter.com/XfEUwugTe0 — Lubwama Abdu Nasir (@labdunasir) April 12, 2021

Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Onyango has retired from The National team.



You did great👌 pic.twitter.com/WCct8iSD9V — zainab ali (@zainabintali) April 12, 2021

Denis Onyango deserve a national medal, he is the greatest goalkeeper Uganda has ever witnessed #PressBox — Nasiifu Mbidde (@Nasiifukit) April 12, 2021

All the best in your journey and may Allah guide and protect you#denisonyango pic.twitter.com/cvQI2dqvkw — katendehamza11 (@katendehamza11) April 12, 2021