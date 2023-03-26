'I was ready to go' - Dénis Bouanga reacts to scoring LAFC winner after coming straight off long-haul flight

Denis Bouanga flew in from Turkey, arriving an hour before kick-off, and ended up scoring the winner for LAFC against FC Dallas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Denis Bounga managed to score an 84th-minute winner for LAFC, impressive in its own sense, however, what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the winger was in Turkey serving the Gabon national team just 14 hours prior. The winger managed to hop on a 13-hour flight, and arrive in Los Angeles just an hour before kick-off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was ready to go and help the team right away," Bouanga said with injured goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau providing translation, via MLSSoccer.com, insisting he was able to sleep for the majority of the flight back to Los Angeles. "I have high objectives for myself and the group. I believe we have a fantastic group that can win back-to-back. I believe that deep down and that is my objective collectively."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Head coach Steven Cherundolo praised Bouanga's ability to quickly recuperate from his 90-minute appearance with Gabon and ability to make the squad for the game.

“It speaks volumes for his character and his attitude and, you know, I guess his love for LAFC,” he said. "You can see he loves being here and playing here, and he was able to contribute once again."

WHAT NEXT? LAFC travel to Colorado next and the Black & Gold will be hoping to break their three-match losing streak at DSK Park.