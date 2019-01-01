'Dembele won't move' - Man Utd target won't be sold by Lyon, says Sylvinho

The striker has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League, but his club have no plans to do a deal during the summer window

boss Sylvinho has shut the door on a potential move for rumoured target Moussa Dembele.

United are reportedly interested in signing the forward as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who looks to be edging closer to .

Dembele scored 15 goals in last season and did nothing to deter suitors by striking twice in Lyon's 2-1 pre-season win over on Sunday.

The probability of an approach from United is likely to diminish if the Premier League club send striker Lukaku to Juventus and gain Paulo Dybala in return.

Regardless of movements elsewhere, Sylvinho is adamant his starting centre-forward will not be sold after United were previously linked with a €40 million (£37m/$45m) approach for the former attacker.

The Brazilian told L'Equipe : "Dembele won't move. The window is closed! Okay?"

Speaking in June, Dembele confirmed he had no plans to leave Lyon this summer after being questioned over his future with the club.

He said: “I still have four years left of my contract. I will be in Lyon next season."

United's quest for potential attacking reinforcements is currently centred on the talks with regarding a deal which could see Dybala head to Old Trafford and Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

Talks have started between the two clubs, while Dybala's representatives have been in the United Kingdom to hold discussions as United look to make their third signing of the summer transfer window.

So far, only right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James have been added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad as United look to improve upon a sixth-placed finish in the last season.

Meanwhile, Lyon have already lost one key attacker during the close season, captain Nabil Fekir having moved to , and they could be tempted to dip back into the transfer market.

"It's a possibility," Sylvinho said. "We could also recruit another defender. We'll see.

"It's not an easy thing to replace Nabil, an important player with extraordinary technical quality. We need to see whether someone can really help. It's a matter of opportunity."