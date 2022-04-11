Dembele matches Benzema and Messi in assist charts as calls for Barcelona man to stay grow louder
Ousmane Dembele has matched Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi in the European assist charts as calls for the Barcelona man to stay at Camp Nou grow louder.
Dembele has enjoyed an impressive run of form since returning to Xavi's line-up in February, playing a key role in Barca's rise to second in La Liga and progression to the latter stages of the Europa League.
The 24-year-old registered his 11th assist of the season during their latest match against Levante, finding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a pinpoint cross to open the scoring as the Blaugrana went on to win the contest 3-2.
Dembele matches Benzema and Messi
Dembele is now top of the Liga assist charts alongside Real Madrid's Benzema with 11 this season.
Nine of Dembele's assists have come since the turn of the year, a number that can only be equalled by Barca legend Messi in 2022 as he has become a regular provider for his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates in Ligue 1.
Will Dembele stay at Barca?
Dembele was strongly linked with a January transfer amid reports his salary demands had led to a breakdown in contract extension talks with Barca, but a suitable buyer was not found.
The France international's current deal will expire in June, but a number of his team-mates have expressed their hope that he will commit to fresh terms since his return to form, including Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.
GOAL has reported that Barca have reopened talks over a renewal with Dembele, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached.