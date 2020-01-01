Demba Ba and Yatabare on target as Sivasspor hold Istanbul Basaksehir

The African stars found the back of the net for their teams in Sunday's Turkish top-flight outing at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium

's Demba Ba scored 's only goal while Mali's Mustapha Yatabare grabbed the equaliser that earned Sivasspor 1-1 draw in a Turkish Super Lig match.

Following a goalless first-half, Ba broke the deadlock at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium for the visitors in the 66th minute.

The effort took the ex- striker's tally to six goals after 15 league outings this term.

Article continues below

More teams

A late equaliser from Yatabare saved Sivasspor from defeat and moved them to the summit of the league table.

The Malian forward is the highest-scoring player in Riza Calimbay's team this season, and has returned nine league goals in 20 games.

Sivasspor lead the Turkish Super Lig log with 42 points after 21 matches, with a point above second-placed Trabzonspor who have a game at hand while Istanbul Basaksehir are third with 40 points.