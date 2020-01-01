Simba SC’s Chama putt off from Yanga SC move over demands by official

The Zambian has opened up on the offer Timu ya Wananchi were willing to table and why talks were not initiated at all

Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama has explained why he decided against joining Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Yanga are understood to have listed the Zambian as their primary transfer target but Chama said the demands made by one official from the club pushed him away from listening to the offer.

“My agent video called one of Yanga bosses and told him that we were together and were discussing the possibility of joining the club when my current contract ends,” Chama told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

“During the talk, the official revealed to me what offer Yanga were putting on the table. But the trick lied in the demands he made as he wanted to pocket a certain amount of money should I sign for Yanga.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Without dwelling much on that talk, I cut the story short and told my agent that I still have an active Simba contract and so, there was no way I was going to sign another contract with another club.

“The Yanga boss even wanted to travel to Zambia for more talks but I told my agent I would not meet with him at all.”

The Zambian further stated his chances of remaining with Wekundu wa Msimbazi are high even though contract extension talks are yet to be finalised.

“Negotiations between me and Simba are taking a good direction and there are a few demands I have made before I can extend the contract with the club,” the former Lusaka Dynamos star revealed. “But I can confirm the talks are going on well.

“If we continue with the talks as we have done and because I believe Simba officials are going to agree with me, then I am going to sign a new contract in the next few days.

Article continues below

“Let me give Simba fans some hope, chances of signing a new contract now stands at 80% and in the end, I believe I am going to remain at this place for two more years.

“But if the talks are going to collapse, I will not play for another team here in .”

Simba signed Chama in 2018 on a one-year deal which was later extended by two years. The contract is expected to expire at the end of the season.