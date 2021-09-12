Dele-Bashiru, Ajayi collect a point each in Championship as Oduor suffers defeat

The West Africans were involved in English second-tier competition but failed to inspire their teams to victory

Nigeria midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru played a crucial role in helping Reading claim a 3-3 draw in an EFL Championship match against QPR on Saturday.

The 21-year-old midfielder played the entire game as his team recovered from a slow start to get a point at home. The icing on the cake was his assist in the 64th minute that gave the home team a deserved lead.

The scoring opened when Michael Morrison turned the ball into his own net after just 11 minutes to give the visitors an advantage. John Swift then completed an Allen Halilovic pass to bring the teams back to level terms.

The Nigeria youth international Dele-Bashiru then picked out Swift in the second half to score his second of the match. He completed his hat trick in the 77th minute after finishing a Liam Moore pass.

But QPR fought back and struck through Andre Gray and Stefan Johansen to claim a point.

Meanwhile, Semi Ajayi inspired West Bromwich Albion to a 1-1 draw against Millwall.

He started in the three-man defence alongside Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre.

It was West Brom who had a massive opportunity to grab the lead on the stroke of half-time.

They were awarded a penalty, but Karlan Grant missed it to ensure the teams went to the half-time break with the score at 0-0.

Four minutes after the pause, Conor Townsend delivered a set piece that was well taken by Bartley. But five minutes later, Jed Wallace assisted Daniel Ballard to ensure the spoils were shared.

In another Championship match on Saturday, Kenya international Clark Oduor did not have a good outing as his team Barnsley fell 3-0 away to Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old started as a left-wing-back as Markus Schopp charges hoped to get a positive outcome. Nigerian Victor Adeboyejo started from the bench.

Bournemouth went ahead after just eight minutes courtesy of Jordan Zemura. They waited until the first minute of the second half to score their second, this time around through Dominic Solanke.

Zemura completed his brace in the 82nd minute to seal the three points for his side.