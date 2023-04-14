Defiant Carlo Ancelotti insists he'll still be in charge of Real Madrid next season amid exit rumours

Carlos Ancelotti used his appearance in front of the media on Friday to send a clear message that he intends to stay at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti insists he's staying put

Wants to 'respect contract'

Interest from Brazil and Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? It took until the very final question of the press conference ahead of Madrid's trip to Cadiz, but Ancelotti surprised the assembled press by making an unequivocal declaration about his commitment to staying in the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti told reporters: "We will definitely be here next season, without doubt. We will respect the contract. I think the president wants me to stay because he continues to be very kind me, and we have to look forward. The club is very calm, they show me a lot of affection.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti had spent recent weeks refusing to distance himself from speculation linking him with the Brazilian national team head coach role. Star winger Vinicius Junior even went as far as to entertain the idea of having the unflappable Italian as his manager at both club and international level. That's a notion that Real Madrid are highly unlikely to entertain at institutional level, however.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti also revealed that his side will travel to Cadiz without Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr but assured supporters and reporters that the pair will be ready for Tuesday night's Champions League showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.