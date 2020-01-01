Defending champions Azam FC to battle Simba SC in FA Cup last eight

The quarter-finals are set to be played in the last weekend of June, with the overall winner playing in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Defending champions Azam FC will play Mainland League leaders Simba SC in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The two were pooled together in the draw conducted on Friday in Dar es Salaam. It will be the third time this season the two teams are meeting. The initial two were in the league where Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed 1-0 and 3-2 wins.

The Chamazi-based side are aiming at winning this competition in order to represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

In an earlier interview, Simba SC tactician Sven Vandenbroeck had stated it will be tough for his team to win both the league and the domestic Cup owing to the competition in the latter.

"The chance to win the league is big; with 17 points ahead of number two [Azam]," Vandenbroeck told Goal.

"We need four wins out of 10 games to be champions. But for the FA Cup, we will have to work hard to win it. The Cup winners take the second spot in Caf competitions, so all other teams will put their focus on winning the competitions.

"It will be difficult because the top four in the league are all still in the race for the Cup."

Robo Fainali #ASFC :

Namungo FC vs Alliance FC.

Sahare All Stars vs Ndanda SC.

Simba SC vs Azam FC.

Four-time champions Yanga SC will play Kagera Sugar in another quarter-final match.

The Sugar Millers have seldom been a problem for the Jangwani based side, however, in the last meeting in January, they claimed a 3-0 win against the 27-time league champions.

The winner between Yanga SC and Kagera Sugar will play the winner between Simba SC and Azam FC.

Second-tier side Sahare All-Stars have a tough game against Ndanda SC - the latter coming into the match as favourites and many see their game against Sahare as a formality.

The winner of the match will play either Namungo or Alliance in the last four. Alliance are in the 18th position on the league table as compared to their opponents, who are fourth on the log.

The last and the only meeting between the two sides was in the top tier in February, a match that ended 1-1.

The quarter-final matches will be played on June 27/28.