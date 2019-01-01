Defender Kibabage targets regular spot in Taifa Stars side

The former Mtibwa Sugar player believes he has come of age and deserves to be included in the national team regularly

defender Nickson Kibabage is hoping to command a starting place in the national team permanently.

The full-back is currently with the national team in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. The 19-year old believes this is the right time for him to stake his claim in the Taifa Stars squad and he is keen on proving it on the pitch.

"To be honest, I have been longing to play for Taifa Stars, any player would wish to play for the national team," Kibabage told Mwanaspoti.

"It is an honour to play for the national team; however, you cannot force your way to the starting team. The decision remains with the technical bench at all times. The coaches are the ones to decide whether I should be included or not.

"I believe this is my right time to shine for Taifa Stars on a regular basis, but I will have to show it on the pitch; that I deserve to be played regularly," the Difaa el Jadida player concluded.

Tanzania started their regional title campaign with a slim 1-0 loss to defending champions and are targeting to bounce back against Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Kenya, who are leading Group B with three points, will play Sudan later on the day.