Will he find Declan Rice's replacement? West Ham appoint Tim Steidten as technical director ahead of midfielder's Arsenal transfer

West Ham have appointed Tim Steidten as their new technical director, and he is likely to be tasked with helping them find Declan Rice's replacement.

Rice poised to join Arsenal

Steidten comes in from Bayer Leverkusen

Likely to oversee summer spend

WHAT HAPPENED? Steidten moves to the club from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and the Hammers have hailed his approach to "data-led scouting". He will work alongside David Moyes and sporting director Mark Noble, and the first order of business is likely to be sourcing Rice's replacement as he nears a £105m ($133m) move to Arsenal, although the two clubs have yet to agree to the deal's payment structure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have yet to add to their squad this summer but are likely to do so once Rice leaves and they receive a large influx of cash. One player they have been linked with is Harvey Barnes at Leicester City, but he is a winger, and a defensive midfielder to replace the England international will be required. Steidten comes in having helped Leverkusen establish themselves as a fixture of the top six in the Bundesliga, and may be aiming to do the same in east London with the Europa Conference League winners.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Steidten said to the club's website: "There is already a fantastic team in place, but also so much ambition - from the board, the manager, his staff and the players - to continue succeeding, developing and growing. I cannot wait to play a key part in that."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? West Ham will likely formalise the sale of Rice soon, so they can begin strengthening in other areas.