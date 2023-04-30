Debate: Should Erling Haaland win PFA Player of the Year after prolific debut season at Man City?

The Norwegian has scored goals for fun since moving to the Etihad Stadium - but has he been the best player in the division?

Erling Haaland became the joint-highest goalscorer in a single Premier League season after netting his 34th goal in the competition for Manchester City against Fulham on Sunday.

The 22-year-old will no doubt claim that record outright before his debut campaign ends, and his goals will surely carry City to a third successive title.

A PFA Player of the Year award nod could also come Haaland's way, but is he the most deserving candidate?

Kevin De Bruyne might be hoping for a third PFA prize after another stellar year which has seen him become the quickest man to reach 100 assists in Premier League history.

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are also in the frame alongside Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Tottenham striker Harry Kane - who is now second on the all-time list of top Premier League goalscorers.

It could be argued that all of those players exert a greater influence on matches in general play, but Haaland has proven himself as the ultimate marksman.

