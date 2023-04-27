Debate: Will Frank Lampard ever work in the Premier League again after bombing at Everton and Chelsea?

The interim Chelsea boss suffered his fifth straight defeat against Brentford on Wednesday - but has he damaged his reputation in the Premier League?

While unrest off the pitch this season has been unprecedented for the Blues, Lampard has to shoulder a lot of the blame for recent performances.

Indeed, Brentford's Frank admitted to the being "surprised" when the Chelsea boss fielded a team with only one recognised forward, with six languishing on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mykhailo Mudryk made bright second-half cameos but it wasn't enough to stop Lampard falling to his fifth defeat in five games.

His broader Premier League record this season makes for even worse reading - 23 games, 14 losses, six draws and just three wins. A 13% win rate.

There is no doubting Lampard's status as a Chelsea and England legend. But after dragging Everton into a relegation battle, and somehow making the Blues' dire situation even worse, will he ever be able to take a Premier League job again?

