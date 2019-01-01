Dean Smith: Elmohamady helped Trezeguet settle at Aston Villa

The Villa boss has defended his decision to sign a horde of players in the summer, including the Egypt international

manager Dean Smith believes Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan’s friendship with Ahmed Elmohamady has been to the benefit of the wideman.

Despite 's early elimination at the , Trezeguet starred at the competition and sealed a move to the newly-promoted side in July. The former Kasimpasa player has been involved in the Villans’ last two pre-season games, against Charlton Athletic and .

The forward, a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 success against the German opponents, assisted John McGinn’s 89th-minute effort to seal their win.

Smith personally scouted the former Kasimpasa man, and he’s certain the winger’s prior relationship with Elmohamady has assisted the fresh signing’s acclimatisation to Birmingham.

"Trezeguet, I went to watch him in the African Cup of Nations. He's good friends with Elmo [Elmohamady] and has settled in straight away,” Smith told BBC Sport [via Birmingham Mail].

Having made 12 signings, costing almost £150million, Smith pushed back when it was suggested to him the club had overspent on a horde of signings, including the international.

"We had to [spend], that's the be all and end all, whether we were a Championship club or a team, we had to bring players in," he asserted.

"I had to release eight players, eight players left, six players went back on loan and all of a sudden you've got to rebuild that squad again.

Article continues below

"That's what we've had to do [sign players]. Fortunately, we're re-building it in the Premier League."

Having concluded their pre-season with a victory over Leipzig, Smith’s attention will switch to Aston Villa’s league opener at Hotspur on August 10.

Trezeguet is in contention to make his competitive debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.