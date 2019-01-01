De Rossi still wanted by Boca despite links with LAFC

Daniele De Rossi remains a target for Boca Juniors, but the veteran free agent is reportedly set to sign for Los Angeles FC in MLS.

Boca Juniors sporting director Nicolas Burdisso is hopeful of bringing Daniele De Rossi to , even as reports claim he is set to join .

great De Rossi left the club at the end of the 2018-19 season but insisted he was not planning to retire. This caused a great deal of controversy as the move to let De Rossi, who had been at his home-town club in ’s capital since a boy, leave sparked protests from Giallorossi supporters.

The 35-year-old played his final match for Roma on May 26, when they pulled off a 2-1 victory versus . It was an emotional day for all concerned and many thought that De Rossi still possessed the ability to play at least one more season, yet he is now a free agent.

Meanwhile Burdisso, who spent most of his playing career in Italy and was De Rossi's former team-mate at Stadio Olimpico, is keen to see the midfielder in Boca colours.

"A lot has been said about De Rossi," the former Argentina international told Closs Continental . "I know him and he opened the doors to coming here.

#DDR16 : Daniele De Rossi kisses the ground in front of an adoring Curva Sud pic.twitter.com/3TgkEuLR8x — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 26, 2019

"He would be the cherry on top of the cake. I think Daniele could play for Boca. I know him as I was with him for five years.

"He values the team highly and watches all our games. Here there are things that and do not have, such as the passion of the people."

However, reports suggest runaway MLS leaders LAFC are set to complete a deal for World Cup winner De Rossi.

The American club sold Andre Horta to Braga this week, freeing a Designated Player slot for a high-profile player such as the 35-year-old.

De Rossi would join existing DPs Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, who have fired LAFC six points clear with a game in hand in the Supporters' Shield race.

It seems that the Italy World Cup winner is in high demand, with Ian Wright having joined the debate on Twitter, insisting that should snap up De Rossi while he is available.

“Arsenal need to bring in De Rossi from Roma,” the former striker recently wrote . “We’ll get 15 games out of him, it won’t cost hardly any money, and the experience he could pass on to the likes of [Joe] Willock and the other youngsters could be invaluable and money well spent.”