De Ligt: I hope to stay at Juventus for a long time

The defender has experienced some growing pains with the Turin giants but says he is in it for the long haul

Matthijs de Ligt has said he is happy at and hopes to stay with the Turin giants for a long time.

The defender joined Juventus from this summer for a massive €75 million (£68m/$84m) fee and initially struggled to impose himself with the champions.

The 20-year-old made several key errors in his debut against in August and has seen his form fluctuate as he adjusts to a new team and country.

But the Dutch international has insisted he is happy in Turin and wants to remain with Maurizio Sarri's team for a long time to come.

"I'm very happy in Turin, I hope to stay here for a long time," De Ligt told Juventus TV.

"I was really proud [to join Juventus] of course, when a big club like Juve want you it's a big honour. I always liked Juve as a club and now I'm happy and proud to wear this shirt."

The subject of De Ligt's future was raised earlier this week when his international team-mate Frenkie de Jong suggested that the pair could be reunited at at some point.

"He took the decision [to go to Juventus] and, in general, things are going well for him in Turin, but that doesn't mean he couldn't come to Barcelona in a few years," De Jong, who joined Barca from Ajax over the summer, told De Telegraaf.

But De Ligt insists he is happy with Juventus, where he is working on forming a partnership in central defence with Leonardo Bonucci after Giorgio Chiellini suffered a serious knee injury early in the season.

"I feel I'm improving every day. I train with the best players in the world," De Ligt said. "With Bonucci we understand each other very well and complement each other. I know what he can do and he knows what I can do well. We try to form a good pairing."

De Ligt is targeting plenty of silverware this season as the Bianconeri look to win Serie A for a ninth season in a row and take home the for the first time since 1996.

"The most important thing of all is to always want to learn, grow and become a better player," De Ligt said.

"I want to win as many trophies as possible, we want to achieve important goals. If you play for Juventus you must always try to win everything. And that's what I want to do."

