De Ligt decides when future call will be made as Barcelona & Man Utd talk builds

The Ajax defender will not rush into a decision regarding his next move as speculation contiunues to link him with leading sides across Europe

There will be no quick decision on the future of Matthijs de Ligt, with the defender claiming he will go on holiday before finalising his next move.

The captain has been heavily linked with the likes of , and Juventus in this transfer window and is one of the most coveted young players on the planet.

Having led his club to a league and cup double, as well as starring for his national team as they reached the first-ever final, the centre-back is a man in demand.

Nonetheless, following the Oranje’s defeat to Portugal at the Estadio do Dragao, De Ligt claimed that the priority for him was some rest and recuperation in the off-season.

“I don’t know,” De Ligt replied when asked what colour shirt he might be wearing next season, adding that a break will give him the space he needs to decide his future.

"Now I am going on vacation and I just take a rest, relax and then I will see.

"When you rest, you have enough time to think so that's good."

The Netherlands were beaten 1-0 courtesy of a Goncalo Guedes goal, bringing a disappointing end to De Ligt’s season, which saw him earmarked as a future world-class talent.

"I think in the beginning we didn't expect to reach the final but we did, and if it is a final you want to win it,” he said.

"I am not happy that we lost but proud that we came here."

The 19-year-old defender helped guide Ajax to the semi-final, scoring three goals in 17 games while topping and before falling to in the penultimate round.

Article continues below

He also made 33 appearances in Eredivisie play for Ajax, as the club won the league and the KNVB Cup.

De Ligt has earned 16 caps for the Netherlands, scoring two goals during his senior international career.

The most recent of those came in the Nations League semi-finals, when he recovered from conceding a penalty to help restore parity against and pave the way for Ronald Koeman's side to side a 3-1 extra-time success.