De Gea not irreplaceable if he leaves Man Utd - Van der Sar

The Spain international is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, with rumours swirling that Juventus could be interested in signing him

David de Gea is not indispensable at if his contract offer remains unsigned, according to former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

The international is in the final year of his current Old Trafford contract, with a new deal worth a reported £290,000-a-week remaining unsigned.

And Van der Sar, who spent six years at Old Trafford, is a big fan of De Gea but insists there are plenty of good alternatives around if he decides to leave the club. including academy player Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at .

“Other goalkeepers can also fill the gap,” the Dutchman said.

“There are a few goalkeepers playing at the club who can also take the step up. I was 34 when I went to United, so there are lots of opportunities there.

“The decision needs to come at a certain point. It’s taken a long time now, so it's a case of 'yes' or 'no' but I'm not a director of United.”

De Gea’s recent form has not been the best either, with the United number one at fault for a number of goals towards the end of last season while he was blamed for ’s winner in their 2-1 victory last month.

But Van der Sar insists that all great players go through dips in form and expects De Gea to be back to his best soon.

“That happened to me, it happened to [Ryan] Giggs also, to everyone,” he said.

“Your form differs. He has been for so long at such a high level, so at a certain point it gets noticed [when your form dips], maybe not the first two times, but then people start to write about it.

“But he'll be fine. He's a great goalkeeper.”

Van der Sar left United in 2011 and, after completing a masters degree in sports and brand management, is now the chief executive at his first club .

The 48-year-old has been linked with a possible return to Manchester as they search for a director of football to work with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He insists he has no intention to leave the at the moment but admitted it’s a position that he may consider in the future.

“You never know,” Van der Sar about the possibility of a return to .

“At the moment, Ajax is the principle thought where I'm putting all my time and effort in and whatever happens, we will see.”