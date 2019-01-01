‘De Gea is staying now and Man Utd move on’ – Schmeichel says keeper contract is sorted

The legendary former Red Devils custodian claims fresh terms have been thrashed out with the Spaniard, despite no official announcement from the club

David de Gea “is staying” at , says Peter Schmeichel, with the former goalkeeper claiming the Spaniard has been “tied down” despite no official announcement of a new contract.

The future of the Red Devils’ No. 1 has been a subject of much speculation for several months.

De Gea has entered the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford and initially appeared reluctant to commit to fresh terms.

It has, however, been suggested that a long-term extension has been thrashed out with the 28-year-old.

Schmeichel says that agreement is done, with United able to rest easy after securing the services of a talismanic presence and four-time Player of the Year.

The Red Devils legend told The Mirror: “David was a great signal that we start off with arguably our best performer over the last five years.

“We have tied him down, he is staying and now we move on and build on that.”

While De Gea appears to have been talked into staying, United have parted with the vast experience of Ander Herrera and Antonio at the end of their respective contracts.

Moves are being made to counter those departures, with Schmeichel pleased to see former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turning to youth for inspiration.

The Dane added: “We had a few guys who have been instrumental like Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera who have left with their contracts running out.

“They have had to be replaced by Manchester United youth which is a very position thing.

“[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has come in and Daniel James who are good exciting young British players.

“They are still a bit raw but massively talented and that is proper Man United DNA. You find those kind of players and develop them.

“I also know Ole has worked really hard on getting the players fitter than they have ever been and that is going to stand them in good stead.

“That is going to be a big difference to last season and the season before. I think it is about longevity – duration not only in games but in the course of the season as well.

“The fitter you are, the longer you last. It is an interesting season and I am really looking forward to it.

“We all want Man United to do a lot better. I am very positive we will see a big improvement.

“But I don’t think you change from being one to the next over the course of just one summer.”

United could only muster a sixth-place finish in 2018-19, meaning they are without football once again, but opened the current campaign with a morale-boosting 4-0 victory over .