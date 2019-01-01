De Gea defended by Young as questions of Man Utd's character are knocked back

A long-serving part of the Red Devils fold insists the club's current goalkeeper remains one of the best and confidence has not been rocked

David de Gea is still “probably the best in the world”, says Ashley Young, with an impassioned defence offered of ’s goalkeeper and character within an underperforming squad.

The Red Devils’ current No. 1 has faced uncomfortable questions over recent weeks following some uncharacteristic mistakes between the sticks.

The international may be a four-time Player of the Year at Old Trafford and widely regarded as one of the global elite in his chosen position, but he is not immune from criticism.

Young, though insists that nobody at Old Trafford is asking questions of De Gea, with the versatile 33-year-old telling Sky Sports: "David is a world-class player. He's probably the best in the world for me.

"When he lets a few goals in people are going to criticise him but for me it starts at the front, the midfield, defenders - if the ball doesn't get that far back the other team doesn't have a chance to score.

"It's not just him that should be criticised, it's the whole team. He's a confident person who will be ready for the challenge on Sunday."

United are readying themselves for a crucial clash against Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will head into a meeting with fellow top-four hopefuls coming off the back of seven defeats in their last nine games across all competitions.

The Red Devils are considered by some to have slipped back into the slump which cost Jose Mourinho his job, but Young insists everybody is pulling in the same direction and determined to deliver a reversal in fortune.

Long-serving Young added: "We speak home truths, you've got to when things aren't going well. You can only imagine what's been said in that dressing room but that stays with us.

"I know what the strength is, the characters in the dressing room, the spirit in the team we've got here. I know everybody wants to win those games and finish the season in the top four.

"There's going to be a lot of people turn round and say they know the club but when you're in it day in, day out, they're the ones that really do.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion. But there's so many leaders in this team. I've got the armband, I'm just one of the leaders.

"There's a lot been said about Manchester United and a lot of people like it when things are not going so well. Us as players we're disappointed with how things have gone."