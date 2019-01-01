De Gea and Kepa could share Spain starting spot, says Moreno

The head coach of the Spanish national side is showing no favouritism as two Premier League goalkeepers battle for one spot in a star-studded side

David de Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga could be made to share 's number one shirt, with neither player guaranteed a starting spot under Robert Moreno.

goalkeeper Kepa has started each of the national team's three matches since former head coach Luis Enrique handed the reins to long-time assistant Moreno in March.

star De Gea previously owned the position, but a poor World Cup and disappointing club campaign last season weakened his claims for a place in the XI.

Spain return to qualifying action in September and will do so without a defined first-choice option behind the back four.

"My goalkeepers are De Gea, Kepa and [ 's] Pau Lopez," Moreno told radio station Cadena SER.

"I like that there is competition. Kepa is not ahead of De Gea, and neither is ahead of Pau.

"I want to get to the Euros with three goalkeepers who are ready to compete. They are all playing at a high level and there are nuances and differences between them. All three have good footwork.

"At Barca, we won the treble alternating goalkeepers."

Despite his limited experience as a head coach, Moreno was appointed to Spain's top job on a permanent basis in June after recording three victories as caretaker.

Luis Enrique was forced to leave the role for family reasons and while little is publicly known about the exact circumstances, Moreno confirmed he has recently been in contact with the former Roma and Barca boss.

"He wants total privacy. There is little else I can tell you. He's fighting," Moreno said.

"Our friendship goes beyond the professional field. If at any time I have questions, I have the freedom, as long as the circumstances allow, to ask them.

"I learned from him how to deal with players. Learn how they think, what they want, what they need.

"Books do not explain it to you. He put me by his side and taught me all that."