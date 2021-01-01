De Bruyne admits Manchester City should have scored more ahead of 'tricky' second-leg task at Borussia Dortmund

Despite a late winner, Pep Guardola's side still have plenty of work to do in the Champions League second leg at Signal Iduna Park next week

Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne admitted his side should have scored more after securing a narrow 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the first half before Marco Reus grabbed a vital away goal for Dortmund with his 84th-minute strike.

Phil Foden bagged a crucial late winner in the 90th minute, but City still have plenty of work to do in the quarter-final second leg next week.

What was said?

“We saw the way they played," De Bruyne told BT Sport. "They played really well with the ball. It causes some problems sometimes. I think in the first half we had a little bit of difficulty finding the chances but in the second half we created a few.



“We probably should have scored a little bit more but obviously when they came back to 1-1, that was a little shame but it happens. I think the reaction was really good so to get the win is good. We know 2-1 is a tricky score but at least we are ahead for the second leg.”

City head coach Pep Guardiola added: "Dortmund are strong, a good quality with the players they have and the quality it is difficult to do what we want to do, but 2-1 and we have a good chance next week.

"We are going to watch the game. We will adjust a few things to go there and try to win the game. Next is Leeds and then we go to Germany to try and win the game.

"Borussia Dortmund is a typical club from the Champions League. We have one more game there and with the result 2-1 we will try to score the goals there to win."

The bigger picture

Though Man City won't be happy to have conceded at home – ending the club's run of 788 minutes without conceding in the Champions League – they will be confident of securing at least a draw in Germany.

Guardiola's side have lost just three games all season, and have only been defeated once since November.

City are still on course for an unprecedented quadruple, having reached the final of the Carabao Cup, the semi-final of the FA Cup and holding a commanding lead in the Premier League.

