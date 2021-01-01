De Bruyne injury compounds Man City's Champions League woes as star limps off

The midfield ace was forced to watch from the sidelines as his side fell to defeat in Porto

A disappointing evening for Manchester City was capped by an injury for Kevin De Bruyne that saw the midfield star complete less than an hour of their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Belgian was forced off in the 59th minute after a nasty clash with Antonio Rudiger.

Belgium will now have to wait to see if he recovers in time to represent the nation at the upcoming European Championship.

What happened to De Bruyne?

The former Chelsea man was sent to the floor when he clashed heads with Rudiger, with both players going for the ball.

While the Blues' defender was cleared to continue, De Bruyne was in clear discomfort as he received treatment and it became evident that he was to play no further part in the final.

He earned a rousing round of applause from the crowd in Porto as he was helped to his feet and off the pitch, with his neck appearing to have borne the brunt of the challenge.

Gabriel Jesus was sent into the action by manager Pep Guardiola as City continued to chase from a goal down.

The bigger picture

Despite dominating possession, Guardiola's charges failed to make inroads into the Chelsea defence.

Kai Havertz's first-half goal therefore proved the difference between the two sides, with the Blues taking a 1-0 victory to clinch their second Champions League title.

It also marked the first crown for Thomas Tuchel, who was beaten out last year by Bayern Munich while at the Paris Saint-Germain helm.

Fit for Euros?

While Champions League defeat will have come as a bitter blow to De Bruyne, he will now hope to make a swift return in order to be passed fit for Euro 2020.

The competition begins in less than two weeks, with Belgium's first game in Group B scheduled for June 12 against Russia in Saint Petersburg.

