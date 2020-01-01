Davies planning to spend ‘as long as possible’ in Germany after bursting onto the scene at Bayern Munich

The highly-rated Canada international has enjoyed a productive 2019-20 campaign in the Bundesliga and intends to stay put for the foreseeable future

Alphonso Davies is planning to spend “as long as possible in ”, with the Canadian teenager having burst onto the European scene at .

At just 19 years of age, the promising left-back has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019-20.

Having been acquired by Bayern from the , the expectation was that the promising youngster would be eased into the fold at the Allianz Arena. It did not take Davies long, though, to prove his worth and nail down a regular role for the Bundesliga champions.

He is now being tipped to reach the very top of the game, with interest in his ability expected to be shown along the way. Davies is, however, feeling settled in Munich and believes he will spend many years on the books at Bayern.

The talented teenager told The Players’ Tribune of his meteoric rise to prominence: “When I got to Bayern, I wasn’t too nervous. I just wanted to show people that I could play at this level. Since I had come such a long way, I wanted to play with a smile on my face. I still remind myself of that.

“Since then I have won two league titles, two German cups and become the Rookie of the Year. So yeah, I’m still smiling.

“That said, no matter how much time I spend in Germany, North America will always be home. When I went back there last year for the Audi Summer Tour, which is always a big part of our preseason, I enjoyed it a lot.

“This year we were supposed to go on tour to , but then Covid-19 happened. So to make up for that, Audi and Bayern have set up the Audi Digital Summer Tour, where you guys can follow our routines and activities in real time through digital platforms. I hope it can help people get to know me even better. If kids can relate to me through it, that would be amazing.

“I have thought about what my career will be like when I’m not so young anymore. I want to stay in Germany for as long as possible. When I’m ready to retire - many, many years from now - I’ll definitely get my coaching badges. Then who knows where I’ll end up? Maybe somewhere in Europe, or even back home in Canada.

“Anyway, that’s far away right now. I’m still 19, so I don’t want to think too much about the end of my career. I have had a lot of big dreams ever since I was a kid, and Bayern are helping me achieve those dreams - but trust me, there is more to come. I’m just getting started.”

Davies, who is also capable of operating as a left winger, has made 39 appearances for Bayern this season and may have a few more to come as Hansi Flick’s side prepare to resume their pursuit of glory.