David de Gea sent clear message on Man Utd future after West Ham nightmare as Erik ten Hag insists 'we want him to stay'

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has defended David de Gea after the goalkeeper's costly error in his side's 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea was surprisingly beaten by a long-range Said Benrahma shot that slipped by him in the first half of the Premier League clash at the London Stadium. The blunder comes in the wake of reports that De Gea is close to reaching an agreement with United over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring this summer, and Ten Hag says the club are still determined to keep him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the goalkeeper's future in the wake of his latest error, Ten Hag said in a press conference: "We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract."

The coach added to BT Sport: "Mistakes are part of football and in this team you have to deal with it and bounce back because it is a team sport. Over the season he is the one with the most clean sheets and also we did it as a team. It can happen, it’s football but everybody has to take responsibility.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's loss on Sunday could prove crucial in the battle for a place in the Premier League's top four. The Red Devils sit fourth in the table and one point ahead of Liverpool, who hope to overtake them and steal the last spot that guarantees a place in next season's Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? United have now lost two matches in a row and will hope to bounce back when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford on May 13.